Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.36. 36,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

