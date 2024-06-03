Ferguson (FERG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Ferguson to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $205.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $143.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.