Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

