Financial Review: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) vs. Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Highest Performances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $7.85 billion 1.58 $882.80 million $1.75 13.49 Highest Performances $15.78 million 135.10 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 11.09% 10.82% 4.51% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Resources and Highest Performances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 3 5 0 0 1.63 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

