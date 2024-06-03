Finepoint Capital LP Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Finepoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.1% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,398,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 926.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

RLAY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 993,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,281. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $882.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

