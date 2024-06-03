First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises approximately 1.5% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA stock traded down $24.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,698.43. 413,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,673.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,544.35. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

