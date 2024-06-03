First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

First Community Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. First Community has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

