First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 1,685,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Mining Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 340,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About First Mining Gold
