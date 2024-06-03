First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company's stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 9,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

