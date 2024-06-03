Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,896 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $249,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.30. 275,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,671. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

