Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Lowered to $235.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6,044.56.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.63. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.