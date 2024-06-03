Foot Locker’s (FL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of FL opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

