Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,289,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Foresight Autonomous makes up about 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 11.91% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSX stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.14. 25,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.29.

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

