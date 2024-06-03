Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.49

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 17413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,994,911.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,223,307 shares of company stock valued at $172,410,371 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

