Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 405,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,110. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.15%.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

