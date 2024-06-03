Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 536,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

FELE opened at $99.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Franklin Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

