Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,756,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,609,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.2 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. 18,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,941. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

