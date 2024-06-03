Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,936,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,600,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. Barclays lifted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.86. 1,526,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,542. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.