Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 488,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,223 shares of company stock worth $249,767. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

