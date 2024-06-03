GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 270,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,893. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.