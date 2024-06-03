GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 270,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,893. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.