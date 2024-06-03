GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

GAP Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GPS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GAP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

