Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $32.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,693.14. 300,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,566.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,602.65. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

