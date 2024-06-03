Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,207.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,774.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,931. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,960.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,833.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,303.93 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

