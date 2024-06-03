Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys 26,007 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 4.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

