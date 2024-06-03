Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $744,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,659. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

