Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,298. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

