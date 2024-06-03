Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 1,038 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.66 on Monday, hitting $477.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,268,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.56 and a 200 day moving average of $432.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.88 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,965 shares of company stock worth $352,157,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

