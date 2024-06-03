Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Genelux stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.18. Genelux has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $109,101.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,107 shares of company stock valued at $477,725. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 925,258 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Genelux in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 516.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genelux by 476.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

