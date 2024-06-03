General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GE traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.46. 5,181,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,258. The company has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

