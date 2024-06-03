Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $37.58.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gentex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.