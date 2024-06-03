German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $31.65 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 177,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

