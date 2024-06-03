GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 564,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,906 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

