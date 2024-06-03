GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in GH Research by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,172 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 11.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 664,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

GHRS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. GH Research has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $738.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

