Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells 4,350 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$51.76. The company had a trading volume of 188,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

