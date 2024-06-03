GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Citic Securities

Equities researchers at Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.53% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,610. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

