GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.42 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,139. GitLab has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.