GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.42 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.65.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
