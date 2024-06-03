Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 464,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,087. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

