Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Up 1.7 %

GKOS stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.68. 260,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,009. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $115.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,213. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.