Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 15768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.58%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,669.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,900 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

