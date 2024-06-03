Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

