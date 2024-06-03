GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in May

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.