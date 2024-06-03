GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,672.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $31.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

