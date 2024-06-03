GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,672.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $31.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $31.25.
