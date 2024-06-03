Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises approximately 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 56.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $30.19. 377,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $874.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.21. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

