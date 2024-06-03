Grin (GRIN) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Grin has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $144,700.68 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,249.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.64 or 0.00676740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00120219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00221182 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00061788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00088455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

