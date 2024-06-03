Grok (GROK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.35 Million

Grok (GROK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Grok has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Grok has a market capitalization of $101.35 million and $14.57 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.01665719 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $14,188,302.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.