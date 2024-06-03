Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $235,000.

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 342,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

