Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 342,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Read More
