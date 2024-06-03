GXChain Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars.

