Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of HLMAF opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.
About Halma
