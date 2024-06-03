Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

