Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.24

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.1144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

