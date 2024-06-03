Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in Harmonic by 78.5% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,257,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $16,879,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,380 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. 925,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

